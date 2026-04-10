Husband in missing woman case ‘heartbroken and deeply distressed,’ attorney requests medical attention

NASSAU,BAHAMAS- Brian Hooker, the husband of missing American woman Lynette Hooker, is “heartbroken and deeply distressed” while in police custody in Grand Bahama in connection with her disappearance, according to his attorney, Terrel Butler, who is also requesting urgent medical attention for her client.

Butler said Hooker is in an extremely fragile emotional state, describing him as overwhelmed by grief and frustration over his inability to continue assisting in the search for his wife of 25 years.

The attorney also raised concerns about an incident that allegedly occurred during Hooker’s arrest and subsequent police operation at sea.

According to Butler, Hooker was transported by boat to his vessel, the Soulmate, in heavy rain and strong winds as part of a search effort. She said he remained in handcuffs despite the dangerous sea conditions.

While moving across the wet and unstable deck while carrying a bundle of clothes, Butler said Hooker lost his footing and fell overboard. She said he was submerged in cold water, took in seawater, and was later rescued by police after his life jacket brought him back to the surface.

Butler said Hooker sustained a knee injury and visible abrasions from the fall, causing him to limp.

She said she immediately requested urgent medical attention for her client after being informed of the injuries, and formally notified police officers on duty. According to Butler, police have assured that Hooker will be transported to Rand Memorial Hospital for treatment and a full medical assessment.

The investigation into Lynette Hooker’s disappearance remains ongoing.