‘Hurricane Leslie not a threat, yet’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Director of the Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons is seeking to ease concerns about another system developing in The Atlantic.

Hurricane Leslie, which started off as a Tropical depression, was confirmed as a category 1 storm by the national hurricane center on Wednesday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 am Wednesday advisory, Category 1 Hurricane Leslie is 985 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It’s moving at 10 mph to the northwest.

Simmons said that The Bahamas is not in Leslie’s current path of passage and if anything changes, updates will be given to the public.