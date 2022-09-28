Hurricane-induced diversions bring 16k extra cruisers to Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Disruption to cruise itineraries as a result of Hurricane Ian and Fiona has resulted in five cruise lines being diverted to Nassau’s main cruise port, bringing with them an additional 16,000 cruise visitors, according to Nassau Cruise Port officials yesterday.

Nassau Cruise Port Chief executive Mike Maura Jr confirmed yesterday that ships received and scheduled due to Hurricanes Fiona and Ian include the Carnival Legend, September 21; MSC Seashore, September 26; Scarlet Lady September 29; Carnival Mardi Gras, September 30; and Carnival Freedom, September 30.

Maura noted that the total number of passengers estimated to arrive in Nassau as a result of these cruise lines being diverted to Nassau is 16,000.

Jan Knowles, the Nassau Airport Development Company’s (NAD) vice-president of marketing and communications noted when contacted yesterday that LPIA had not seen any flight cancellations as a result of Hurricane Ian. However, she noted that Bahamasair’s flight to Havanna, Cuba was canceled.

Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 3 storm yesterday as it continues on a trek towards to Florida where it is expected to make landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges, flooding rains, and tornadoes. Authorities have urged hundreds of thousands of residents along Florida’s Gulf Coast to evacuate to higher ground.