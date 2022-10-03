Hurricane Ian’s impact on Florida could ‘complicate’ Dorian rebuild effort

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida could further complicate the hurricane rebuild efforts on Abaco and Grand Bahama, according to acting president of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce Daphne Degregory-Miaoulis.

Degregory-Miaoulis noted that this nation was fortunate to not be impacted by the monster storm.

“My heart goes out to the people of Florida,” she said.

“People have to realise that global warming is real. These storms are going to be more intense and that is something that we are going to have to expect in the years to come. The hurricane season is not over yet and we have to continue to pray. We dodged a bullet with Ian. That was a little too close for comfort. Knowing what we went through with Dorian, it certainly created a lot of anxiety,” said Degregory-Miaoulis.

She added: “The harsh reality is that we are still in the rebuild mode. It’s going to be even more complicated. Florida is where we go to for supplies and now the supply chain issue is going to be further exacerbated as they try to rebuild in the wake of this latest storm. We also don’t know what the government is going to do with the SERZ order which has been a huge help to us in the rebuilding effort.”

Nearly 2 million customers in Florida have been left without power after Hurricane Ian slammed into the state as a category 4 hurricane.

US President Joe Biden warned that Ian could ultimately be responsible for “substantial loss of life” and could end up being the deadliest storm in the history of the state of Florida.