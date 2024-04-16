Hurricane Hunters: ‘Prepare ahead of 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While local and international meteorologists are unable to say at this time how active the upcoming 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be, officials from the National Hurricane Center in the United States have urged Bahamians to understand the importance of preparing ahead of the upcoming hurricane season.

Director at the National Hurricane Center Michael Brennan said Tuesday morning that the National Oceanic and Atomospheric Administration is expected to release the official forecast for this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season in May.

The National Hurricane Center has selected The Bahamas as one of the Caribbean countries to be visited by its Hurricane Reconnaisance Aircraft on its annual tour of the region.

The c-130 aircraft arrived at Odyssey Aviation, Tuesday April 16, 2024, piloted by Hurricane Hunters who are part of the U.S Air Force Reserve. The aircraft is specifically designed to fly into the eye of hurricanes.