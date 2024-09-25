Hurricane Helene to Strengthen, Warnings in Effect for Parts of The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Meteorology is closely monitoring Hurricane Helene’s path. It recently strengthened in the Yucatan Channel near the western tip of Cuba.

Based on the current forecast track, Hurricane Helene will remain well to the west of The Bahamas as it makes its way north across the Gulf of Mexico.

Based on the current forecast track, Hurricane Helene will remain well to the west of The Bahamas as it makes its way north across the Gulf of Mexico.

However, bands of squally showers, isolated thunderstorms, and strong, gusty winds will impact the northern and northwestern islands, including Andros, Bimini, and West Grand Bahama.

However, bands of squally showers, isolated thunderstorms, and strong, gusty winds will impact the northern and northwestern islands, including Andros, Bimini, and West Grand Bahama.

The upper western portions of the Central Bahamas will also be affected, with possible tornadic activity through Thursday evening into Friday.

The upper western portions of the Central Bahamas will also be affected, with possible tornadic activity through Thursday evening into Friday.

Mariners in the Northern, Northwest, and Central Bahamas are strongly advised to seek a safe harbor and remain in port until Friday morning. Those in the Southeast Bahamas are urged to avoid the waters of the southern Great Bahama Bank and Tongue of the Ocean during this period. Swimmers and beachgoers are also encouraged to stay on shore.

Coastal flooding, gale warnings, and potentially hazardous weather are expected across parts of The Bahamas.

Minor coastal flooding is expected along the south and west coastal roads, especially in the western Northern Bahamas. Motorists should exercise extreme caution when traveling in these areas.

A gale warning is in effect for the western Great Bahama Bank, Northwest Providence Channel, and the waters surrounding Bimini and West Grand Bahama through Friday morning. Sustained winds of thirty-four to forty knots are expected in these areas.

A gale watch is also in effect for the Tongue of the Ocean and the southern Great Bahama Bank until Friday morning, with expected winds ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-three knots.

Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions.