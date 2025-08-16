Hurricane Erin Now Category 5 — Bahamians Urged to Monitor Closely

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Hurricane Erin has strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm, the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft report sustained winds of 160 miles per hour, with higher gusts. Erin remains an extremely dangerous system, with fluctuations in intensity expected through the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend 30 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach as far as 140 miles, mostly to the north.

Bahamians are being urged to closely monitor the storm’s progress. Residents in the Southeast Bahamas could begin feeling the impacts of Erin’s outer bands as early as tomorrow.