Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Hurricane Erin Now Category 5 — Bahamians Urged to Monitor Closely

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Hurricane Erin has strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm, the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft report sustained winds of 160 miles per hour, with higher gusts. Erin remains an extremely dangerous system, with fluctuations in intensity expected through the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend 30 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach as far as 140 miles, mostly to the north.

Bahamians are being urged to closely monitor the storm’s progress. Residents in the Southeast Bahamas could begin feeling the impacts of Erin’s outer bands as early as tomorrow.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture