Hundreds of students participate in inaugural National Peace March & Rally

LocalMarch 15, 2024March 15, 2024 at 9:56 am Jose Etienne
Hundreds of students participate in inaugural National Peace March & Rally

 

 

 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Hundreds of public and private school students in New Providence have gathered on the southern recreational grounds to commence the Ministry of Education’s inaugural “National Peace March & Rally.”

Scores of school students on the Family Islands are simultaneously engaging in marches as well.

Education officials say the event is being launched to give students an opportunity to call for peace and unity among their peers as school students have recently been faced with a number of challenges including learning conflict resolution skills, peer pressure to join gangs and the recent killings of two juvenile males in the public school sector.

Education officials assert that an initiative of this kind is needed to sound the alarm as it relates to those concerns.

Tags

, , , , ,

About Jose Etienne

Jose Etienne is a broadcast reporter at Eyewitness News, having originally joined as an intern. He cites his main drive for pursuing a career in journalism as giving a voice to those who are marginalized and oppressed in society.

Leave a Reply

*