Hundreds of students participate in inaugural National Peace March & Rally

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Hundreds of public and private school students in New Providence have gathered on the southern recreational grounds to commence the Ministry of Education’s inaugural “National Peace March & Rally.”

Scores of school students on the Family Islands are simultaneously engaging in marches as well.

Education officials say the event is being launched to give students an opportunity to call for peace and unity among their peers as school students have recently been faced with a number of challenges including learning conflict resolution skills, peer pressure to join gangs and the recent killings of two juvenile males in the public school sector.

Education officials assert that an initiative of this kind is needed to sound the alarm as it relates to those concerns.