Hundreds of highschool students participate in Labour on The Campus Career Fair at the C.I Gibson High School

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Department of Labour has collaborated with C.I. Gibson Senior High School to host the ‘Labour on The Campus Career Fair’ Friday morning at the C.I Gibson Senior High campus. This collaborative initiative is designed to provide students with the essential tools and resources necessary for success beyond the classroom. By bringing together employers and educational institutions, the career fair aims to empower students with the knowledge and opportunities needed to thrive in their future careers according to C.I Gibson principal Chavez Rutherford.

Simone Thurston, Manager of the Public Employment Services Unit at the Department of Labour, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating that 34 businesses, both private and public, are participating in the career fair. She emphasized the impact of such events, noting that last year alone, over 800 job placements were secured as a direct result of hosting career fairs for students.