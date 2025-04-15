Human smuggling attempt foiled; five remain missing at sea

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) Raymond King confirmed to Eyewitness News early Tuesday morning that search efforts remain underway for five individuals who remain missing after US officials foiled a human smuggling attempt over the weekend.

King revealed that four individuals were rescued from a vessel which was intercepted in waters just off the coast of Florida on Sunday April 13, 2025; he said the boat reportedly left The Bahamas en route for the USA. He confirmed that five individuals remain missing.

This is a developing story.