Human Rights Bahamas backs Immigration Minister amid criticism over ‘unorthodox’ swearing in

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local human rights organization is stating its support for Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell who has come under fire over his decision to swear in a woman and her children as citizens of The Bahamas during her husband’s funeral on Saturday.

Stephanie St Fleur, president of Human Rights Bahamas said in a statement that she was happy that Minister Keith Bell “has shown himself to be committed to regularizing the status of those who qualify, including children born in The Bahamas who have a constitutional right to be registered as citizens, and especially those who have a Bahamian father.”

St Fleur said: “Many of these people have suffered unnecessarily for years, with their life suspended in limbo, waiting for the government to do the right thing. In the particular case that has caused Minister Bell to face some criticism recently, the minister was honoring the dying wish of a Bahamian man that his family be given the protections and benefits that all Bahamian citizens enjoy.

“I would only add that we as human rights defenders expect the same level of sensitivity and consideration to be extended to the hundreds of other wives and children in this country who are suffering the same fate. Some have been living in fear, uncertainty and insecurity for decades.”

St Fleur said that HRB is ready to work with Minister Bell to identify, vet and swear in all those whose lives are similarly being held hostage.