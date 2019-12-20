Human remains found in bushes on Paradise Island

Superintendent Shanta Knowles said: “In the first incident shortly after 2pm officers conducting Operational Duties, in the area of Old Cedar Way off Baillou Hill Road perused an armed male suspect, who dropped the weapon in nearby bushes and evaded capture.”

“The officers made checks of the area and recovered a 9mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition. No one was arrested in this incident.”

Knowles continued: “In the second incident, shortly before 4pm, Central Detective Unit Officers, acting on information searched a bushy area on Hospital Lane, Bain Town, where they discovered a .40 Pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.

“No one was arrested in this incident.”