Human remains found in bushes on Paradise Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Human remains were found in bushes at Light House Beach, Paradise Island on Wednesday.
According to police, the discovery was made shortly before 4pm.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
Meanwhile in other crime matters, police recovered two illegal firearms and ammunition on Wednesday.
Superintendent Shanta Knowles said: “In the first incident shortly after 2pm officers conducting Operational Duties, in the area of Old Cedar Way off Baillou Hill Road perused an armed male suspect, who dropped the weapon in nearby bushes and evaded capture.”
“The officers made checks of the area and recovered a 9mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition. No one was arrested in this incident.”
Knowles continued: “In the second incident, shortly before 4pm, Central Detective Unit Officers, acting on information searched a bushy area on Hospital Lane, Bain Town, where they discovered a .40 Pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.
“No one was arrested in this incident.”
Traffic police cited 117 drivers in an operation on Tuesday. Operation Daybreak targeted drivers who were in breach of the speed limit in the areas of Coral Harbour and John F. Kennedy Drive.
According to police, 68 drivers were cited for speeding; 27 for not wearing a seat belt; six for allowing their passengers to ride without wearing a seatbelt; seven for driving an unlicensed vehicle; and seven for driving an un-inspected vehicle.
Two motorists were cited for driving while using a communication device, police said.