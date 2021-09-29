‘HOW YOU RAISE YOUR CHILDREN’: Govt’s anti-crime focus is ‘stopping people from becoming criminals’

National security minister dismisses suggestions that late curfew provides opportunity for crime

“The fact of the matter is crime is a function of poor socialization”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday that as the government seeks to address crime, its efforts center around root causes and “how you raise your children”.

There have been four murders since Sunday.

The country’s murder count for 2021 stands at 82, according to Eyewitness News’ record.

“The fact of the matter is crime is a function of poor socialization,” Munroe told the media.

“So, you will see the government’s effort to tackle crime has to do with how you raise your children because when you raise your children that they have no compulsion in killing somebody, in robbing somebody, the only thing the police can do is then apprehend your child [and] deliver your child to the justice system for your child to be processed.

“We need to place more emphasis on stopping people becoming criminals…”

Munroe’s comments came hours before a man was shot dead on Windsor Lane West in the Big Yard.

Three men were killed on Sunday in separate incidents.

To suggestions that the pushing back of the curfew to 11.59pm has provided an opening for more crime, Munroe pointed out that police statistics reveal that most crime and murders take place in the daytime.

Of the four recent killings, two took place at 10pm and 11pm respectively, while the other two occurred at 1.30pm and 2.40pm.

“You have had a murder that appeared to have occurred out of an argument at a nightclub, but generally targeted murders happen during the daytime,” the minister said.

“…If you check the police statistics, you would find that’s the case.”

Leftover crime-fighting tools

The former administration allocated millions of dollars for technology and equipment to aid in the fight against crime.

This included a $17 million unmanned drone program; a $2 million long-range coastal radar system; a $3 million expansion of closed-circuit television; a $1.9 million ShotSpotter program; nearly $1 million worth of body-worn cameras and dash cameras; among others.

In many instances, these upgrades to the crime-fighting arsenal have been rolled out in phases.

“A ‘new day’ in The Bahamas happened over just about a week [ago] and so, I am still being briefed about the contracts that were entered into by the ministry,” Munroe said.

“The drone program project is one that I should have a briefing on tomorrow.

“It is not yet effective and deployed. It is still being built out, as far as I’ve been advised so far.

“Certainly, any good technology, any good methods left over will be continued and that was one of a part of an integrated toolkit that the commissioner of police had asked for.”