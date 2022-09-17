How to prevent fall allergies, avoid the headache

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas’ subtropical weather makes us experience autumn in a pretty unique way. Although the wind doesn’t suddenly pick up, with all the leaves turning brown and falling off the trees like in the places we often see on TV; symptoms of allergies during this time of year tend to be pretty much universal.

Family Medicine Center Medical Director, Dr. Graham Cates said staying ahead of the problem is key.

He said people predisposed to sinus or nasal congestion, speaking with your doctor to get the medications that can help you through the season can save a lot of the headache that comes with scrambling around after the symptoms get too intense.

“If you are somebody who is predisposed towards having congestion, nasal congestion, then obviously making sure that you speak with your health care provider so that you can have the necessary medications, whether those be over-the-counter recommendations or whether those be medications that are prescription medications,” Cates said.

Pollen, dust, animal dander, and temperature changes are some of the triggers that may clash with the respiratory system during the fall season. Cates outlines several symptoms that come about as a result of these elements.

“Nasal congestion, difficulty with breathing; and then some people may have other symptoms that may extend into their sinus cavities where they may get facial pain, and facial discomfort associated with it.

“And then beyond that, it may extend even into your ears where you’re having the popping of your ears or you can’t clear your ears, like when you go on a plane,” the physician said.

Aside from prevention, steering clear of the things that trigger allergies as much as possible is what the family physician says is part of the solution.

“For example, if you’re allergic to dust. Dust is one of those triggers. Try to keep things within the home environment, or the work environment dust free as much as possible, making sure that obviously, you have other triggers in the house, like carpets that are going to collect dust.

“It may be better for you to consider removing those and using tiles within your home in the workplace, making sure that the air-conditioned filtration system is serviced and changed regularly to reduce your exposure to those allergens that you may actually have,” he said.

If over-the-counter medicines, anti-histamines, and limiting exposure to pollen, dust, dander, and certain weather conditions aren’t enough to control the effects, Cates suggested seeking help from healthcare professionals who can prescribe stronger medications and antibiotics after assessing symptoms.

He added that it is important for individuals to take personal responsibility in monitoring their symptoms and conditions and reaching out for professional medical assistance whenever there is a health risk.

“The old adage of prevention is better than cure is certainly true,” Cates added.

“So being aware of what your triggers are, trying to limit those triggers and reduce your symptoms during this allergy season.”