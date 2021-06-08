HOUSING ON THE WAY: Abaco minister advises construction to begin on Dorian homes by months end

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — North Abaco MP Darren Henfield advised yesterday that the government will begin construction on homes in Abaco for Hurricane Dorian victims by the end of the month.

The government has previously announced four housing projects on Abaco, and others on Grand Bahama.

During his presentation to the budget debate, Henfield outlined several housing projects on the island in the pipeline, in Central Pines, Spring City, and Wilson City.

He also pointed to planned housing projects through potential public, private, partnerships, advising that the DRA has already cleared the proposed site for the building of homes donated by the Bakers Bay group.

Henfield said it is anticipated that construction on model homes in that community will commence within the next two to three weeks.

Last June, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis advised that 46 permanent homes will be developed in Abaco and gifted to families as part of a public-private partnership between the government and Discovery Land Company.

One of Discovery Land Company’s properties includes the luxurious Baker’s Bay, which has 472 construction workers — 80 percent of which are Bahamian — as part of its ongoing reconstruction post-Hurricane Dorian.

“I am also pleased to say that the Ministry of Housing—through the government’s service lot land initiative— is poised to replicate its Carmichael initiative in Central Pines,” Henfield also advised.

“It is contemplated that by the end of the development, some 60 homes will have been built. Phase 1 of the project, which anticipates the building of some 20 homes will commence before the end of the summer”.

Dorian laid waste to portions of Abaco and Grand Bahamas in September 2019.

Several shantytown communities were all but swept away.

The record storm cost is estimated at $3.4 billion.

It displaced thousands, many of whom remain in recovery mode, and killed at least 74 people.$