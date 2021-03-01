HOUSING ON THE HORIZON: Minnis promises more low-cost serviced lots to come

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis today announced that through a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement, the government will soon be unveiling a 150 lot subdivision in western New Providence geared strictly towards young Bahamians.

Minnis told Parliament a key element of both the government’s near-term economic recovery and long-term inclusive economic growth will be the provision of affordable residential properties and homes.

“We have started already with the serviced lots program, most recently in Carmichael,” he said.

“There, Bahamians are able to secure lots valued at $50,000 or $60,000 for as little as $15,000. The demand has been overwhelming.”

The prime minister added: “Today, I am pleased to advise that through a PPP arrangement, we will soon be unveiling a 150 lot subdivision in western New Providence that will be geared strictly to young Bahamians.

“Here, the development will have first-class amenities and provisions to allow young qualifying Bahamians to get $150,000 lots for perhaps one-third of the cost.”