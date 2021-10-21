Housing: Government moving ahead with 21-lot Abaco development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is moving ahead with a 21-lot subdivision in Spring City, Abaco, according to Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis.

At the first Office of the Prime Minster press briefing, Coleby-Davis said: “Our first priority was to look at how we can assist the persons in Abaco because we understand that they suffered a great loss two years ago and there is a need for us to do some work down there.

“In Abaco, we are ready to begin the tender process for the construction of the road for a 21-lot subdivision in Spring City. The tender document has been drafted and as soon as final approval is given we will move forward with getting the bids for road works.”

The process is expected to take four to five weeks.

Coleby-Davis noted that the Water & Sewerage Corporation (WSC) has already priced the installation of water lines so no bidding process is required in that instance; however, Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) due to its workload on Abaco has requested that works be put out to tender.

Those works will be put out to ender simultaneously with the road works tender, she said.

Speaking on the Carmichael Subdivision development, Coleby-Davis said: “I have already toured the site with my technical team and we are very optimistic we can get this project back on track and in a very short time and start the construction of homes.”

Coleby-Davis also noted that the government is looking at other areas currently available for potential housing development.