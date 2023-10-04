House Speaker pays tribute to late MP Wilchcombe as Parliament reconvenes

Freetown MP Wayne Munroe appointed leader of government business

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Parliamentarians convened on Wednesday with heavy hearts following the unexpected passing of West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe, with House Speaker Patricia Deveuax paying tribute to his memory as a “cherished friend, a dedicated statesman, and a true Bahamian ambassador.”

Wilchcombe, 64, who was the Minister for Social Services, Information and Broadcasting died unexpectedly in Grand Bahama on September 25th. Wilchcombe also served as leader of government business in the House of Assembly.

Prime Minister Philip Davis advised the House of Assembly that Freetown MP Wayne Munroe QC will now assume the role of leader of government business and Golden Gates MP Pia Glover-Rolle will be the deputy leader.

Speaker Deveaux described Wilchcombe as not only a valued member of the Progressive Liberal Party but also a cherished friend.

“Minister Wilchcombe was a statesman and Bahamian ambassador at heart. His passion for advancing the modern Bahamas was well known during his many years as Minister of Tourism where he championed The Bahamas internationally. As Minister of Social Services, he had a keen interest in the disabled and the desire to improve conditions in urban communities. His tenacity toward government business in this honorable Chamber will surely be missed,” said Speaker Deveaux.

Speaker Deveaux also extended condolences to Carmichael MP Keith Bell on the recent death of his wife Clara Taylor-Bell.