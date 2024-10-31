Watch ILTV Live
House in disarray just hours before senior citizen’s return

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Family members of senior citizen Ingrid Carey have released photos of her home just hours before she was set to return, and the images reveal shocking conditions.

Carey was released last week from the “Home Away From Home” senior citizen residence operated by Mervie Knowles following nearly three days of family uproar. Her family had discovered that she had given Knowles her home, signed over her nib pension and her husband’s survivor benefit, and granted Knowles power of attorney over her affairs.

The released photos reportedly depict the inside of the Carey home, where the bathroom sink appears clogged with debris while cupboards hang off the hinges. In the bedroom, the windows appear damaged, garbage is on the floor, and the kitchen is in disarray.

Should government introduce laws to ban caregivers from receiving gifts or assets from those in their care?

