Hotels eyeing “robust” occupancies for Easter holiday weekend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Local resorts are forecasting “robust” occupancies this upcoming Easter holiday weekend, according to Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) President Robert ‘Sandy’ Sands, with this year’s CARIFTA Games also contributing to the high demand for hotel room inventory on New Providence.

The 50th CARIFTA Games is scheduled for April 8-10 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, attracting hundreds of athletes, coaches and supporters from around the region to New Providence. The CARIFTA Games have served as the premier junior track and field event in the region which has propelled many young athletes from the junior level to the world stage.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper earlier this month noted that this nation continues to see a strong performance in tourism as it is on pace to “shatter” last year’s numbers and its record 2019 performance.

The country welcomed 846,000 visitors in January of this year, compared to 300,000 in January of 2022, with a 20 percent growth in this country’s tourism segment projected for this year.