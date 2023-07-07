Hotel union shop steward fired from Atlantis

VideosJuly 7, 2023July 6, 2023 at 4:55 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , ,

About Eyewitness News

2 comments

Ms. Adderley is fighting a battle that has been going on from the time that I worked there. I know for a fact the they never allowed Casino workers to form a Union. They also manipulated the Members of The Hotel Union…unsurpung their piwers and ability to represent the wirkers. Atlantis is a “big” mess” and is not concerned with their line staff woekers. This I know from exoerience working over Thirty-Six years ago…Retired so that I could end my service in dignity.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*