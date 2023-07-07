Hotel union cries foul against Atlantis over shop steward’s termination

Union accuses the resort of attempting to silence its employees

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) voiced strong objections against Atlantis for the sudden termination of a long-tenured employee and union shop steward, alleging that the resort is attempting to silence its workforce.

BHCAWU executives gathered at the Department of Labour on Rosetta Street to express solidarity and file a complaint against Atlantis for Princess Adderley’s wrongful and unfair dismissal. Adderley had been an employee at the resort for 24 years, and union representatives argued that her termination was unjustified. Atlantis declined to comment on the matter when contacted yesterday.

“It is a sad day in our country as we approach the celebration of our 50th anniversary that workers’ rights are being trampled on,” lamented Darrin Woods, BHCAWU President.

Woods said Adderley was terminated by the resort for allegedly inciting a work stoppage last Friday, despite her not being involved in the matter from the beginning. They also claim she displayed gross insubordination by refusing to instruct employees to return to work. Woods argued however that it was not her responsibility to direct employees in that manner, although she complied. He claimed that management was dissatisfied with the manner in which she conveyed the instructions.

“They suspended her which is required under our industrial agreement for investigation purposes. When we went back to the meeting today (Thursday) we wanted to hear the evidence to support their actions they sort of agreed she had complied but still terminated her. We see this as an attempt to get at the union in the first instance and to silence the employees who are concerned over negotiations and other outstanding matters,” said Woods.

He added, “One of the things outstanding is the lump sum payment and they are asking about transportation.We never expected this situation to escalate to where it is today. In her 24 years of service, she has never been reprimanded.”

Expressing her frustration, Adderley stated: “I feel victimized because I am an outspoken person, and no one is going to take advantage of me. If I disagree with your actions, I will address it. Right now, employees at Atlantis are walking on eggshells, afraid to voice any concerns. Since the pandemic, there have been threats of being placed back on furlough.”

The BHCAWU says that it plans to take legal action against Atlantis and pursue justice for Adderley.