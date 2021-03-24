HOPEFUL CAMARADERIE: Darville confident of Miller’s support in Tall Pines

Senator foreshadows Miller would make “strong contribution” in PLP administration

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Senator Dr Michael Darville, the Tall Pines candidate for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), expressed confidence today that he and former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller can work together in “comradery as PLPs” to ensure a victory in the constituency and at the polls in the general election.

Addressing the media, Darville said discussions between him and Miller were ongoing, though he did not provide specifics.

When contacted, Miller said he is prepared and willing to support Darville in Tall Pines and any other PLP candidate to ensure the party’s success in the next general election.

He stressed that the country cannot afford another term under the current government, and PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis is the right leader at the right time to lead the country.

Darville said: “Me and Mr Miller have been in communication for some time.

“My ratification process was only a matter of, I think, days or probably two weeks now.

“And so, now that I am ratified, the discussion with me and Mr Miller are ongoing.

“I will allow Mr Miller, when he is ready, to speak directly to the media as it relates to where we are with those, but from those discussions, I feel very confident that me and him can work together in the best interest of Tall Pines, and to be able to have that comradery as PLPs to ensure that the Progressive Liberal Party not only wins the Tall Pines constituency, but forms the next government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Darville said he believes Miller will be among those to make a “strong contribution to the country” under a PLP administration.

He said: “I believe that he is that type of individual who is grafted deeply within our party and will make a strong contribution to the country by way of the Progressive Liberal Party when we win the next general election.”

Political organizations, namely the PLP, Free National Movement (FNM), Democratic National Alliance (DNA) and Coalition of Independents, have ratified candidates in recent weeks and continue to campaign in various constituencies, amid speculation that an election could be called sometime this year.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has dismissed assertions of an early election.

When the election is called, Darville will face off against the FNM’s incumbent for Tall Pines, Donald Saunders.

Darville said he intends to continue canvassing, gauging and listening to the feedback of constituents to incorporate their ideas and desires into his plans for Tall Pines.

“It is not only about me, but it is what the people of Tall Pines want and so, my job as the member of Parliament would be to ensure that I produce and to be accessible to them and to be able to create the opportunities and the infrastructural developments that are necessary in that constituency,” the senator said.