Honoring the Social Contract: A Call for Transparency, Accountability, and Real Public Engagement

Dear Editor,

The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) notes that public trust in governance is declining globally, and The Bahamas is no exception. The recent controversy surrounding the Bahamas Moorings development is a prime example of why stronger governance, independent oversight, and structured public consultation are necessary. The lack of transparency, absence of public engagement, and alleged breaches of environmental permitting processes led to widespread public outcry, speculation of conflicts of interest, and ultimately, the shutdown of the project. However, rather than rebuilding public trust, this situation has further damaged confidence in whether The Bahamas is striking the right balance between economic development and integrity-driven governance.

At the core of any effective democracy is the social contract—the implicit agreement between the government and the people in which citizens entrust leaders with power and resources in exchange for fair, transparent, and accountable governance. This two-way relationship fosters stability, economic prosperity, and social well-being. When governments uphold their commitments to transparency, fairness, and public participation, citizens, in turn, are more engaged, trust institutions, and contribute to national development.

ORG encourages all Bahamians to reach out to their Members of Parliament and the Government to call for the full funding, enactment, and enforcement of the Freedom of Information Act (2015), Public Procurement Act (2022), Ombudsman Act (2024), Independent Commission of Investigations Act (2025), and the Protected Disclosures (Whistleblower) Act (2025). These laws, designed to promote transparency, accountability, and independent oversight, are essential to reducing corruption, preventing conflicts of interest, and restoring public trust—but they can only be effective if they are properly funded and fully implemented.

Public consultation is a critical component of good governance because it ensures that government decisions reflect the needs, concerns, and insights of the people they impact. As outlined by the OECD, consultation must go beyond mere notification, which is a one-way flow of information, and instead enable two-way communication where problems can be identified, proposals evaluated, and meaningful feedback integrated into decision-making. The ultimate goal is a higher-quality, more effective outcome that reflects public concerns and priorities.

For public consultation to be genuinely effective, it must:

1. Allow realistic timelines that consider accessibility, connectivity, and the political, social, and economic climate.

2. Start with clear, transparent information about the purpose, process, and benefits of engagement.

3. Prioritize diverse stakeholders, especially those most impacted by the policy, law, or project under discussion.

4. Ensure a well-defined feedback process, where participants understand how their input is used in final decisions.

5. Conclude with a public report, summarizing the consultation process, feedback received, and how it shaped the final outcome.

ORG has long advocated for a standardized and consistent consultation model, such as that recommended by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, to ensure that major legislation, public works, and large-scale developments are informed by public input. Too often, consultation in The Bahamas is either inconsistently applied or rushed, leaving little time for the public to fully understand or meaningfully contribute to important decisions. A transparent and inclusive consultation process is essential for fostering civic engagement, ensuring government accountability, and making policy decisions that reflect the interests of all Bahamians.

The stakes are high. Corruption is not just a political issue—it is a social and economic threat that undermines democratic institutions, fiscal responsibility, and the rule of law. It occurs when individuals in positions of power exploit their authority for personal gain, leading to mismanagement of resources, unfair advantages, and lost opportunities for national development. No entity should be responsible for investigating itself—a point made clear by both the Government and the Opposition during last week’s debate on the Independent Commission of Investigations Act. If independent bodies are not truly free from political influence, The Bahamas will continue to struggle with both actual corruption and the damaging perception of it.

A government that honors the social contract by ensuring transparency, accountability, and citizen participation reaps significant economic and social benefits. Countries with strong governance frameworks tend to experience higher investor confidence, increased foreign direct investment, stronger social cohesion, and improved public service delivery. The full and proper implementation of these governance reforms is not just a moral obligation, but an economic imperative.

ORG remains committed to supporting The Bahamas through the promotion of transparency, deterrence, and enforcement. To that end, ORG has developed “A Proposed Integrated Anti-Corruption Strategy for The Bahamas,” which outlines key reforms needed to strengthen governance and promote integrity. The full framework is available on ORG’s website.

However, this fight against corruption cannot be won by laws alone—it requires active civic engagement. We urge all Bahamians to contact their Members of Parliament, write to Government officials, and let them know that these critical laws should be properly funded and fully implemented. Without this action, The Bahamas risks promoting a culture where corruption and patronage can continue unchecked, eroding trust in government, reducing local economic development, and slowing national progress.

The responsibility to call for better governance belongs to all of us. Only through public engagement and civic participation can we ensure that these reforms move beyond paper and become active tools for a more just, transparent, and prosperous nation.

Sincerely,

Matthew Aubry

Executive Director

Organization for Responsible Governance