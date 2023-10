NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Social Services, Information & Broadcasting and Member of Parliament for West End & Bimini Obie Wilchcombe lies in state at The House of Assembly (HOA) ahead of his state funeral in New Providence which is slated to be held tomorrow morning at Christ Church Cathedral.

Prime Minister Philip Davis and other cabinet ministers visited HOA Wednesday morning to sign the book of condolences and pay respect to their respects to their former colleague.