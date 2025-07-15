Homicides Down Nearly 40% in The Bahamas Compared to 2024

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas has recorded 46 murders as of mid-July 2025, representing a 38 percent decrease compared to the 74 homicides reported during the same period in 2024, according to figures from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

In 2024, the country recorded a total of 119 murders, an increase from 110 in 2023.

Monthly averages last year stood at approximately 10 homicides per month, while 2025 has averaged fewer than 7 per month to date.

The latest homicide occurred late Friday evening on Armbrister Street in the Fox Hill area, when a man was shot and killed while driving to his home, in what police are treating as a targeted shooting.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said in June the government remains focused on sustaining the downward trend in violent crime.

“Homicides are down 9 percent this year, and overall crimes against the person have dropped by 25 percent compared to last year,” Munroe said in in the House of Assembly. “These results reflect the combined efforts of law enforcement, legislative changes, and targeted operations.”

Additionally, police report that firearms were involved in approximately 80 percent of murders in 2024.

According to Eyewitness News’ records, police efforts have led to the recovery of over 300 illegal firearms and more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition so far this year.

Despite the decline in homicides, other violent crimes—including armed robberies and sexual assaults—remain a concern.

It comes as the U.S. Department of State continues to maintain a Level 2 travel advisory for The Bahamas, citing ongoing risks of violent crime in certain areas, particularly in New Providence.

Officials caution that murder rates have historically increased during the summer months. Data from 2024 showed 14 murders recorded in July alone, one of the higher monthly totals of that year.

Police say efforts remain ongoing to reduce violent crime further through targeted operations and community policing initiatives.

If current trends continue, the Bahamas could record fewer than 90 murders for the year, potentially the lowest annual total since at least 2017.