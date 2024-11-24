Home of murdered landlord goes up in flames weeks after death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Fire erupted at a home in Black Village early Sunday morning. The same location where a landlord was allegedly murdered by a tenant several weeks ago.

The deadly incident reportedly followed an altercation between the two men.

Following the landlord’s death, the assailant reportedly returned to the dwelling where he had another confrontation with relatives of the deceased. This resulted in him receiving medical treatment.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, however, residents in the community tell Eyewitnesses News that they suspect arson as they claim that the property has been the center of a long-standing dispute.