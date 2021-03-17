HOLISTIC WELLNESS: Trained physiotherapist turns to motivational speaking to help inspire women in the community

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As a trained physiotherapist, Arkia Higgs, a married mother of two, is all too familiar with many of the physical struggles and challenges people often endure and try to overcome.

Amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to also direct her passion for helping others and coaching people through their physical impediments towards motivating and inspiring women — as a motivational speaker/dream coach — to overcome their fears and doubts and be all they could ever aspire to be.

The passionate entrepreneur also offers health and wellness services and programs, as well as motivational sessions to businesses.

According to Higgs, while so many women spend most of their lives nurturing, encouraging and serving those around them, the reality is that after pouring out so much of themselves, they, too, need time to be refilled, inspired and motivated.

“I feel as though, as women, we pour out a lot and sometimes we are running on empty for years, just holding onto broken pieces,” said Higgs. “We take care of the family, the home and those around us, and it eventually can take a toll and wear you down.

“In our culture, we as women often present this facade, as though we have it all together and we don’t need to ask for help when that’s definitely not the case.”

She added: “I used to think that I didn’t need people, that I could do it all on my own. I was a one-woman show. I have truly come to learn and appreciate the power of community, women helping women, people helping people.

“We all need someone. Someone needs to hear our stories and struggles to know that they are not alone. That’s the message I want to share.”

In 2020, Higgs launched Tipsy Tuesday, a forum through which she was able to provide a platform for various female speakers offering timely advice, motivation and practical tips for women.

“I started coming on with different topics, the struggle and pain people go through, giving them practical strategies and tips. I also intend to get more into the health and wellness aspect,” said Higgs, who envisages a global stage to exercise her dreams and passion for motivating and inspiring others.

“I think it really was a God thing for me to want to inspire and motivate other women. I’ve really been through a lot over the past few years,” she added, noting that having faced financial challenges trying to complete college and the loss of a child are now part of her personal testimony of resilience.

“People say to me: ‘Wow, you’re strong,’ but it’s the Holy Spirit that has enabled me to keep going. God just put it in my heart that everything I went through was for a purpose and that was to help others get through their own personal struggles. Overcoming our obstacles or being overcome by them often comes down to the choices that we make,” said Higgs.

Having built her own health and wellness business geared towards motivation, mindset, exercise and nutrition, Higgs is looking to help bring holistic empowerment to women in her community.

“My ultimate goal at the end of the day is truly to help transform lives — mentally, spirituality and physically,” said Higgs.