HOLIDAY PARTIES? NOT ON COP’S WATCH: Rolle warns Spring Break and Easter events will be shut down

Rolle says The Bahamas has an increase in infections of late

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said planned Spring Break events and other Easter celebrations that have not been approved by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) will be shut down.

“The police have seen a number of these activities in recent weeks and have taken action against them,” Rolle told Eyewitness News.

“I wish to remind persons hosting and patrons that these social gatherings are still illegal and carry heavy penalties, including a $300 fine for each person attending.

“Similarly, persons attending these events also run the risk of being fined.

“We have seen an increase in infections recently and I wish to remind persons that the intent is to keep everybody safe and these events pose serious risks for spreading the coronavirus.

“The Royal Bahamas Police [Force] will continue to monitor these events and take action against those found in breach of the orders.

“Persons need to be reminded that this pandemic is still on and COVID-19 is still here.

“We are not out of the woods yet.”

Advertisements for a number of events have populated social media in recent weeks, though their level of access to the public was somewhat unclear.

Springbreak Bahamas advertised a “Spring Break Bahamas High Fashion Dinner Party” at Warwick Paradise Island for Friday night.

The same promoter on Instagram also advertised a “Spring Break Bahamas Daytox Day Party” at a local nightclub for Saturday; an “Island Vibes Sail Away Beach Party” with an unspecified date and location; as well as a “Trap & Paint” Spring Break event.

The events also fall under an all-inclusive package called “Bahamas Getaway Spring Break March 19-22”.

Despite the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, new infections have increased nearly 70 percent week-on-week.

There were 134 new cases between March 8 and March 15, compared to the 83 cases the previous week (March 1 to 7) — an increase of 67 percent.

The increase was largely attributed to a 64 percent increase in cases on Grand Bahama — from 34 to 56.

In the latest emergency orders, the competent authority extended the travel ban on travelers from Haiti for another 30 days, beginning March 13, as a result of concerns among healthcare professionals about a number of cases of COVID-19 originating from Haiti.