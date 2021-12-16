HOLIDAY HAUL: AID seeing strong sales heading into Christmas after “best-ever” Black Friday outturn

Newly opened Blue Hill Road location surpasses AID Freeport in daily sales

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Coming off “the best November sales ever” for several of its stores, AID President Jason Watson said yesterday that business is also trending upward for the month of December amid the Christmas shopping period.

When asked about sales this Christmas season, Watson told Eyewitness News: “The Christmas season is going very well. Black Friday sales were by far the highest recorded, leading to the best November sales ever for several of AID’s locations.”

He added: “The Blue Hill Road store opened last Monday and has taken off quickly, already surpassing AID Freeport as the location with the second highest daily sales.

“There are several more product lines and services that will be introduced at Blue Hill soon, including tire sales and installation, as well as auto paint, professional household paint and made-to-order hydraulic and power steering hoses.”

Watson said December sales are also looking strong for the company.

“December sales are strong and we are frantically unloading containers and replenishing retail shelves at all seven locations,” said Watson.

“AID digital sales have also been increasing dramatically, with customers taking advantage of being able to pay online via the website or a link sent to their Whatsapp or email and then have someone else pick up the order for them or to have the order delivered to the dock.

“AID hired a lot of people in Nassau this year and overall, this is the best complement of staff that we have ever had.

“Customers have been great — very friendly and courteous to our staff and other customers.”