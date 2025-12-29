Holiday Cheer Comes Alive as Over 4,000 Children Receive Toys from the Sandals Foundation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The spirit of Christmas came alive as more than 4,000 children across The Bahamas received toys through the Sandals Foundation’s annual holiday outreach initiative.

More than 25 Sandals Foundation Ambassadors from Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort delivered the magic of the season by distributing toys to schools, hospitals, churches, and community organizations, creating unforgettable yuletide experiences for children and families.

The initiative, which took place from December 8–19, culminated in festive Christmas celebrations featuring games, music, food, playtime, and toy donations. Beneficiaries included Garvin Tynes Primary School, Sister Annie Thompson Preschool, Gambier Primary School, the Bain & Grant Town Community, Princess Margaret Hospital, FOAM Outreach, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Tree Lighting Service, and several local churches.

This year’s outreach also expanded beyond New Providence to include schools and churches on the islands of Exuma, Cat Island, Long Island, and Rum Cay, further extending the Foundation’s reach and impact.

General Hotel Manager of Sandals Royal Bahamian, Ramel Sobrino, and Delino Moss, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “As part of our corporate commitment, we actively support initiatives that bring holiday cheer to children across The Bahamas. Through these efforts, we aim to reinforce the true meaning of Christmas—sharing, celebrating love, and honoring the reason for the season.”

Now in its 13th year, the Sandals Foundation’s annual toy distribution has become a cherished tradition across the Caribbean, creating lasting memories and joy for children and families. This holiday season, the Foundation partnered with three major leaders in the U.S. toy industry—Spin Master, Jazwares, and The Toy Foundation™—to deliver 45,000 toys to children across nine Caribbean islands.

“The holidays are about hope—the kind that reminds every child that they are seen, valued, and deeply loved,” said Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to our partners Spin Master, Jazwares, and The Toy Foundation™ for helping us spread joy to 45,000 young lives across the Caribbean.”

With all three toy partners entering the Caribbean for the first time, children were delighted with a wide assortment of gifts, including puzzles, Rubik’s Cubes, PAW Patrol figurines, and plush toys from Spin Master; building blocks and dinosaur figurines from The Toy Foundation™; and Squishmallows plush toys from Jazwares.