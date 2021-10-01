HOLD ON: UN asks countries to halt rapid mass repatriations of Haitian migrants

UN agencies say international law prohibits mass deportation, conditions in Haiti not conducive to forced return

More than 900 Haitian migrants have been apprehended in the southern Bahamas since last week, with over 500 in holding on Inagua.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) urged states to “uphold the fundamental human rights of Haitians on the move, and to offer protection mechanisms or other legal stay arrangements for more effective access to regular migration pathways”.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND — Four United Nations agencies released a joint statement calling on the member states to halt rapid deportations of Haitian migrants without proper assessment of their individual protection needs.

Eyewitness News is on the ground with officials in Matthew Town, Inagua today where hundreds of undocumented Haitian migrants are expected to be repatriated.

In the joint statement, the four agencies also encouraged countries in the Americas to engage in a comprehensive regional approach to ensure the protection of Haitian men, women and children moving throughout the region.

“The UN and its partners are providing basic assistance to Haitians at various points en route and in Haiti,” it read.

“However, more needs to be done to address their profound vulnerabilities.

“The complex social, economic, humanitarian and political situation, and the various catastrophes affecting Haiti, some of which are linked to the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation, have led to different population movements from the Caribbean country in the past decade.

The statement continued: “Haitians on the move in the Americas comprise people with different protection needs, profiles and motivations, including unaccompanied and separated children, victims of trafficking, and survivors of gender-based violence. Some may have well-founded grounds to request international refugee protection. Others may have other protection needs.

“International law prohibits collective expulsions and requires that each case be examined individually to identify protection needs under international human rights and refugee law.

“Discriminatory public discourse portraying human mobility as a problem risks contributing to racism and xenophobia and should be avoided and condemned,” it added.

The joint statement further acknowledged the escalation in violence and insecurity in Haiti, with at least 19,000 people internally displaced in the capital Port-au-Prince in the summer of 2021 alone.

“Well over 20 percent of girls and boys have been victims of sexual violence,” the statement read.

“In addition, nearly 24 percent of the population, including 12.9 percent who are children, live below the extreme poverty line of US$ 1.23 per day. Some 4.4 million people, or nearly 46 percent of the population, face acute food insecurity, including 1.2 million people who are in emergency levels and 3.2 million people at crisis levels. An estimated 217,000 children suffer from moderate-to-severe acute malnutrition.

“This situation is bound to worsen as a result of the 14 August earthquake straining any capacity to receive returning Haitians. Conditions in Haiti continue to be dire, and not conducive to forced returns.”