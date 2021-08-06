HMBS Flamingo survivor writes book on 1980 incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In recognizing the contributions of organizational members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation and keeping their memories alive, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) recently hosted a book presentation and signing ceremony by Cladwell Farrington, a survivor of the fateful HMBS Flamingo.

During a ceremony at Defence Headquarters, John F Kennedy Drive, Farrington presented the first copy of his book, “Because of May 10th, 1980: The Flamingo Incident” to Captain Shonedell Pinder, deputy commander defence force.

Also in attendance were Retired Commodore Clifford Scavella; Kishan Munroe, designer of the book’s cover page; Cannon Sebastian Campbell, rector of the Parish of St Gregory the Great, Carmichael Road; Joan Evans, editor of the book; Lieutenant Commander Judy McDonald, RBDF Veterans Affair Officer; and committee members of the RBDF Veteran Association.

Current and past RBDF members, along with members of the public, supported the event by purchasing a book, which detailed a first-hand account of the Flamingo Incident that occurred 41 years ago.

One of two radio operators onboard the vessel, Able Seaman Farrington, noted that this was an opportunity to share the story with individuals who have not heard about it, and also to highlight additional details to those who knew the story.

Pinder expressed his gratitude on behalf of RBDF Commodore Dr Raymond King to both Farrington and individuals who assisted in the making of the book. He assured those in attendance that copies of the book will be made available to both RBDF personnel and the general public. He applauded Farrington for the great undertaking, and thanked all for their outpouring of support in this venture.

The RBDF remains committed to keeping alive the memories of the commanding officer and crew of HMBS Flamingo, while guarding and protecting the territorial integrity of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.