HIT AND RUN: Pedestrian killed after being struck near Arawak Cay

Victim was launched into second vehicle after initial collision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man, who was crossing West Bay Street near Arawak Cay last night, was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene, according to authorities, who have asked for the public’s assistance is locating the driver.

The vehicle, which was traveling west on West Bay Street, struck the victim as he crossed the street around 11 pm, propelling him into a second vehicle.

While the driver that initially struck the man fled, the second motorist involved remained on scene, according to police.

Emergency medical services personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead.

His identity was not formally released.

Police launched an islandwide hunt for the driver who fled the scene.