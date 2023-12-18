Historic British Colonial Hotel reopens following two year closure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The historic British Colonial Hotel (BCH) officially reopened its doors for business Monday morning; the prime minister, cabinet members, and tourism stakeholders attended the much-anticipated event.

The hotel underwent multi-million dollar renovations following its indefinite closure in February 2022; according to hotel officials.

The British Colonial Hotel reopens with 288 rooms, a fully refurbished lobby, attractive food and beverage outlets, an outdoor pool, and a private beach, hotel officials said.

BCH has served as a landmark in Downtown, Nassau for decades and the prime minister, during his keynote address Monday morning, said its reopening signals a “new day,” for the property and the tourism sector.