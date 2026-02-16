Hiring starts for Black Point Community Center construction following slow winter season

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Following a challenging winter season impacted by unfavorable weather and slower-than-usual visitor activity, Yntegra Group is announcing the start of local hiring this week in Black Point as part of the mobilization phase for the Black Point Community Center initiative.

With tourism activity reduced across parts of the Exumas and many residents experiencing a slowdown in income and employment opportunities, the start of hiring is expected to bring immediate relief to families and individuals who rely heavily on seasonal work. “Black Point is a hardworking community, but when the season slows down, people feel it quickly,” said Felipe MacLean, CEO of Yntegra Group. “This week’s hiring is not just about construction, it’s about helping families, supporting livelihoods, and keeping momentum alive when the community needs it most.”

The Black Point Community Center has long been a priority for residents and will serve as a community-owned facility, providing a dedicated gathering space as well as a resilient Category-5 hurricane shelter. However, the project’s immediate impact begins now, with jobs. Yntegra Group will begin hiring residents of Black Point for a range of roles related to the project’s construction and support, with priority given to local applicants.

“This isn’t about waiting months or years to feel the benefits. We want Black Point residents tobe the first to benefit from this initiative, starting immediately,” MacLean added. “A year ago, we met with the community to understand what skills they have so that they could be prepared for job opportunities our project will create. What we found was that Black Point is full of talented masons, carpenters, painters, machine operators – all the skills needed to complete this Community Center. They are ready to get to work.”Hiring and onboarding will begin this week, with positions available across multiple skill levels.

Yntegra Group has appointed a local, dedicated hiring manager to coordinate the process and ensure residents have access to employment opportunities quickly and fairly. The initiative also reflects the national direction that development and foreign investment must translate into tangible benefits for Bahamian communities, not only long-term infrastructure, but also real economic opportunity.

The Community Center initiative is being advanced in partnership with the Black Point Community Development & Regatta Association, in coordination with relevant local government stakeholders, and will remain fully community-owned. The company encourages residents seeking employment opportunities to participate in this important community initiative.