HIGHER LEARNING: Students in Exuma participate in a career and college fair with the Deputy Prime Minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Scores of students from private and public schools in Exuma are participating in a college, career, and entrepreneurship expo with hopes of leaving with scholarships to fund their matriculation into college/university.

Several universities from the United and the Caribbean, the University of the Bahamas, and government agencies are represented at the expo to have dialogue with students who are nearing high school graduation and will pursue higher learning and enroll in the workforce.

Exuma’s member of Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who is also a son of Exuma soil, compelled students to take advantage of the opportunities available to them to guarantee their success.