HIGH SPEED CHASE: Police shoot runaway driver, officer struck by car
A tow truck removes the Honda Fit that was allegedly used in the high-speed chase.

Passing motorist shot during chase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police launched a high-speed chase on the streets of the capital last night that ended in a police officer being struck by a car, and the runaway driver being shot along with a passing motorist.

According to Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, officers responded to a domestic complaint in the area of Augusta Street and Hospital Lane sometime around 10pm.

On arrival to the complaint, police were informed that the suspect had left the area in a silver Honda Fit,” she said in a statement.

“Moments later, police observed the vehicle on Poinciana Drive near Finlayson Street and signaled to the driver to stop. It is reported that the driver failed to stop and sped off at a high rate of speed which resulted in police pursuing, and ending on Prince Charles Drive, where the driver of the vehicle was subsequently shot.”

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he is detained in serious but stable condition, she said.

Skippings continued: “During the chase, a 42-year-old man who was driving on Palm Tree Avenue received a gunshot injury to the arm. He drove himself to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.”

Skippings said a police officer was struck by the driver of a Honda Fit when officers attempted to stop the car in the area of Fourth Street and Coconut Grove.

The officer is reportedly in hospital in serious condition.

