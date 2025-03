According to preliminary reports, shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop a tan Chevy Malibu in North Bahamia after acting on intelligence. The driver refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit. During the chase, the vehicle’s occupants discarded suspected hydroponic marijuana from the window. The chase ended when the vehicle finally stopped, but not before the driver assaulted one of the officers with the vehicle while attempting to flee.

In response, the officer discharged his service weapon in fear for his life, though no injuries were reported. Upon arresting all three occupants, officers discovered a small quantity of marijuana in the vehicle. The suspects were charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and assault with a dangerous instrument. The investigation is ongoing.