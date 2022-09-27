High schoolers learn from STEM experts at BETA summer camp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Over 55 Bahamian students from across the country in grades 7-9 were given the chance to learn about various fields in engineering and technology at the latest summer camp hosted by Bahamas Engineering and Technology Advancement (BETA).

This year, in addition to learning about civil engineering, students also had the option to learn electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, software engineering, biomedical engineering, and aerospace engineering, with the introduction of a new discipline this year: data science.

“After 2 years of virtual programming, it was wonderful to return to in-person programming alongside our various corporate and community partners,” said BETA VP D’Andre Wilson-Ihejirika.

“As we expand our programming we look forward to continuing to work alongside our partners and welcome opportunities to work alongside companies and organizations across the country.”

At this year’s camp, the first one held in person in three years, students were taught by Bahamian professionals working in their fields.

Local businesses sponsored their employees’ time to volunteer for this initiative.

Nick Dean, Principal of Integrated Building Services, Ltd. noted that one of their Civil Engineers, Deshinka Bostwick, has worked with the BETA team since 2018.

“BETA Camp aligns closely with IBS’ core values and our dedication to promoting an interest in engineering and the applied sciences in the youth – and in particular young females. The IBS Team will continue to support these efforts and welcome any opportunities to participate in future events,” he said.

This focus on emerging technologies aligned with the platinum sponsor for the camp, FTX, and long-time bronze sponsor Cloud Carib.

“Part of our mandate is to help create and mold the next generation of tech industry professionals and we take that responsibility very seriously,” explained Cloud Carib Founder and Chief Technology Officer Stelios Xeroudakis.

“We know students benefit from an opportunity to spend time with mentors in the STEM fields and we want to continue being a part of these incredible initiatives.”

The camp culminated in a final design project competition, where students worked in interdisciplinary teams to design a solution on the theme of Bahamas 2050. The closing ceremony was hosted at the recently opened tech co-working space Crypto Isle.

In a press release, the BETA team said they are “excited about the renewed momentum of this year’s camp” as they plan additional programs to impact the nation’s youth.