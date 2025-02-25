High School Seniors in Exuma Set Sail for Success with STCW Maritime Training Program

EXUMA, BAHMAS-– A group of ambitious 12th graders on the island of Exuma is charting a course toward a rewarding maritime career through a specialized Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) training program. This dynamic training program is facilitated by sea training department of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force(RBDF) in collaboration with the Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps (BMCC).



Designed to equip students with essential maritime skills, safety training, and leadership development, this program opens doors to high-paying job opportunities right after high school. In addition to hands-on technical training, participants will gain critical life skills, teamwork experience, and a strong foundation in leadership—preparing them to excel in the dynamic maritime industry. As the demand for skilled maritime professionals continues to rise, this initiative ensures that the next generation is ready to lead, succeed, and navigate a prosperous future.