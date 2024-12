NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in Grand Bahama seized a high-powered weapon on Monday, 9th December 2024, afternoon at a residence.

Initial reports indicate that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, acting on information, escorted a 24-year-old American male suspect to a home on Rutherford Close. While executing a search warrant, officers discovered a high-powered weapon containing ammunition on the exterior of the premises. The suspect was further cautioned.

Investigation continues.