High-powered weapon confiscated; two women arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Thursday, 25th September, 2025, officers from Operation Black Scorpion arrested two females following the discovery and confiscation of a high-powered weapon.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 10:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Washington Street. During the search, a high-powered weapon containing ammunition was confiscated, which led to the arrest of a 45-year-old woman along with a juvenile.

The investigation into this matter continues.

Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative involving members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.