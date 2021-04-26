HIGH ALERT: COP says police making “progress” with Jerome Avenue massacre

Rolle says CCTV footage has been “instrumental”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than a week after six men were shot dead and a woman and a two-year-old child were injured in a mass shooting on Jerome Avenue, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said police are “making progress” with its investigation and continue to remain on “high alert” while seeking out those responsible.

“We are making progress with our investigations into the latest homicides at Chesapeake Road,” Rolle told Eyewitness News.

“I wish to thank those persons who have assisted us so far in providing information in this case.

“I wish to make a further appeal to anyone who may have information, however small it may be, to provide it to us, so that we may bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The six men were killed just two hours after their release from police custody.

Four men, two of whom were armed with high-powered weapons and the other two with firearms, exited a white Kia Jeep and opened fire on the Honda the men were in at the intersection.

Among those killed were Delano Smith, 34, of Kemp Road; Kendal Lord, 31, of Whites Addition; Renardo Bastian, 31; Maurice Pinder, 21; Darrnario Saunders, 27; and Travis Latario, 26.

Following the killings, which sent shockwaves throughout the country, Rolle promised an all-out manhunt for the killers and to stave off any retaliation.

Yesterday, he said: “We continue to monitor and seek to head off any retaliatory action stemming from these murders. I wish to say to the perpetrators to surrender to the police.

“Our efforts so far [are] to ensure the safety of the communities of Nassau and we will continue to be on high alert while we seek out those who are responsible.”

Asked about the police force’s review of closed-circuit television footage in the area of the shooting, the commissioner said: “The use of surveillance footage has been instrumental in helping us to get a better picture and idea of what occurred on that day.

“We will continue to pursue every avenue until we bring this case to a close.”

A candlelight vigil was last week held on Kemp Road for the victims of the mass shooting.

The vigil attracted a large crowd of community members as they honored the memory of the men.