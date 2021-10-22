Hidden Heroes 2021 champions embrace humanity, courage and justice character virtues

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — It started as a global conversation in 2014, with Character Day programs expanding to 125 countries and 50 States. Character Day Bahamas continues its excellent work through the PACE Foundation, with the support of the Templeton World Charity Foundation Inc.

With Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts and COVID-19 still evident, humanity and character are continuedly tested. This year’s nominations focused on saluting hidden heroes like essential workers and volunteers.

Program organizer Charlene Carey explained: “Last year was a challenging one for us all and our character was truly tested daily. Schools were virtual, people lost their jobs and others realized just how essential their jobs were. The hidden heroes in our country allowed us to get to where we are now.”

The 2021 theme “Be the reason that somebody feels welcomed, seen, heard, valued, loved and supported”, was highlighted by a T-shirt design competition, followed by two workshops in August for educators, youth and guidance counselors and a Hidden Hero Campaign. October 20 has been earmarked for Character Day Bahamas programs throughout the archipelago.

There were 143 nominations for 50 people, some receiving numerous entries, with a nurse impressively obtaining 61. The selected individuals hailed from the islands of Andros, Cat Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama, Inagua, Moore’s Island on Abaco and New Providence. There were 11 champions, 11 finalists, eight honorable mentions and 20 other nominees. The nominees demonstrated strong character by their actions, words and behavior.

The top strengths of the hidden heroes and finalists were love, kindness, perseverance and leadership.

Now in its 50th year, the PACE Foundation has a mission to empower teenagers to make good decisions. Sonia Brown, president of this non-profit, likes the Character Day Bahamas program because it represents their work with teen mothers at the PACE School.

“Character strengths are the positive pieces of an individual’s personality that help make them who they are,” she said.

“Our program, as well as scientific research reveals that understanding, developing and applying one’s strengths can help boost confidence, manage problems, strengthen relationships, reduce stress and accomplish goals.”

2021 Hidden Hero winners

The 2021 Hidden Hero Champions consisted of eight adults from the education, healthcare, law enforcement and service sectors, and three youths who are making a difference. The champions are from New Providence, Eleuthera, Moore’s Island, Abaco and Inagua.

Focus on Hidden Hero champions — youth

Tracey Johnson, 9, is from New Providence and is a student at Kingsway Academy. Character virtues and strengths: justice — social responsibility; humanity — love and kindness.

Shiaion Thompson Jr, 11, is from New Providence and is a part of the Stephen Dillet K-Kids program. Character virtues and strengths: courage — bravery; justice — leadership; humanity — kindness.

Darranique Stuart, 17, is from Moore’s Island, Abaco. She is a student, YEP leader and a 2020 Youth Parliamentarian. Character virtues and strengths: justice — leadership; courage — enthusiasm and perseverance.

2021 Hidden Heroes Champion Tracey Johnson. 2021 Hidden Heroes Champion Shiaion Thompson Jr. 2021 Hidden Hero Champion Darranique Stuart.

Hidden Hero champions — educators

Abby Smith, art teacher and artist — New Providence. Character virtues and strengths:

humanity — love; courage — perseverance; transcendence — appreciation of beauty.

humanity — love; courage — perseverance; transcendence — appreciation of beauty. Dezree Taylor, teacher — New Providence. Character virtues and strengths: humanity — kindness and love; courage — perseverance.

2021 Hidden Hero Champion Abby Smith. 2021 Hidden Hero Champion Dezree Taylor.

Hidden Hero champions — healthcare

Ruth Bastian, nurse — New Providence. Character virtues and strengths: courage — bravery and perseverance; humanity — love.

Gandhi Frazier, nurse technician/patient care assistant — New Providence. Character virtues and strengths: courage — perseverance; humanity — kindness; transcendence — optimism.

Idena Flowers, nurse — Princess Margaret Hospital, New Providence. Character virtues and strengths: humanity — love and kindness; transcendence — spirituality.

Arreneth Bain, laundry superintendent — New Providence. Character virtues and strengths: justice — teamwork; courage — perseverance; temperance — humility.

Patty Fawkes, senior nursing officer — Inagua. Character virtues and strengths: temperance — humility; humanity — kindness and love.

2021 Hidden Heroes Champion Ruth Bastian. 2021 Hidden Hero Champion Gandhi Frazier. 2021 Hidden Heroes Champion Idena Flowers. 2021 Hidden Hero Champion Arreneth Bain. 2021 Hidden Heroes Champion Patty Fawkes.

Hidden Hero champions — law enforcement

Renaldo Brown, police officer — Eleuthera. Character virtues and strengths: justice — teamwork; courage — perseverance; temperance — humility.

2021 Hidden Heroes Champion Renaldo Brown.

Hidden Hero finalists

New Providence

Education: Gayle Barrow-Farrington; Tremeco O Higgs.

Healthcare: Cynette Newbold; Bahamas Emergency Medical Services; Pemesia Rolle; Philip Duncombe.

Service/Volunteer: Christine King-Wallen.

Grand Bahama

Healthcare: Melleah Petty.

Service/Volunteer: Darren Cooper.

Exuma

Volunteer: Mary Sweetnam.

Eleuthera

Education: Savannah Cambridge.

More detailed information on the Hidden Hero champions, finalists and nominees of Character Day Bahamas is available at www.characterdaybahamas.org.