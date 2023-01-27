HGC celebrates 2022’s top producers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Amidst increased interest in The Bahamas as a prime real estate destination, H G Christie (HGC) and its agents have boasted impressive results as the country’s largest and oldest real estate firm, with its top producers setting a company record in 2022.

Phillip Hillier, Anya Mousis, Anne Bethel, Franklyn Knowles and Dwayne Wallas were recognized as top-producing agents for the company sales helping to cement HGC’s reputation as The Bahamas’ leading real estate company. In New Providence, the top prize went to Hillier and Mousis, who work as a team mainly in the west of the island.

For Mousis, successfully completing a sale means not only providing access to available properties, but using the available resources to ensure that the client’s concerns are being adequately considered. “It really is about keeping clients calm, using data to ensure that all their questions are answered and allaying the fears that can come up when completing these kinds of transactions,” she noted.

In Eleuthera and Abaco, Anne Bethel and Franklyn Knowles were named top producers respectively. Bethel explained: “The core of our work at HGC is to provide a complete service that guides our clients through the process of selling or buying their home or property. Eleuthera is experiencing a true renaissance and right now, seems to be the place where everyone wants to be. Our real estate sales reflect that trend.”

In 2022, Dwayne Wallas was doubly recognized for having recorded the most transactions as well as securing the sale of some of the company’s most exclusive listings.

“It is an honor to be recognized during such a momentous milestone for the company,” said Wallas. “The past year has shown me that maintaining good working relationships with my colleagues is the key to success in this business. I have also learned that optimism in the face of disaster can go a long way.”

Rounding out the list was Kristi Hull, the company’s Top Resort Marketer for 2022.

HGC President and Managing Broker John Christie said 2022 was an incredible year for HGC, not just in terms of sales but also as the 100th Anniversary of the company’s founding. He added: “I am proud of our strong team of agents, who are the reason we have made it to this milestone and I’m excited about seeing them continue to perform at this level going forward.”

Christie added that he was anticipating even more growth in 2023. “Even with some concern of a global slowdown, all indications show that there will continue to be strong interest in The Bahamas and we are excited about the opportunities this will bring,” he said.