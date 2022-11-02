HG Christie centennial celebrations shift support to four-legged friends

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Since marking its milestone centennial anniversary, HG Christie, the country’s oldest real estate firm has embarked on a campaign of good corporate citizenry designed to support a number of worthy local causes.

“At the heart of our business is our company’s support of local causes,” said CEO John Christie.

“It is a hallmark of our centennial celebrations and we’re happy to be in a position to support the communities and organizations that continue to do good in the communities we serve.”

The company recently made a sizeable donation to the work of the Humane Societies in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

As an organization, the Bahamas Humane Society of New Providence has established itself as a protector, advocate, and educator on the rights of animals with campaigns that are geared at addressing overpopulation and promoting the humane treatment of all animals.

In 2020, the Bahamas Humane Society officially launched its no-kill shelter which promotes the adoption and placement of otherwise unwanted animals into loving and protective homes.

HGC representative Gabriella Suighi made the official handover during a special presentation at the organization’s headquarters in New Providence. On hand to collect the funds was Percy Grant, Chief Inspector and Shelter Manager at the Bahamas Humane Society.

Grant said: “We are grateful to partner with HGC. Corporate sponsorship is always needed to help those who can not speak for themselves, and we’re grateful always.”

The donated funds will go toward facilitating the organization’s many programs geared at promoting the humane treatment of animals, including its aggressive spay and neuter campaigns which significantly reversed animal overpopulation trends in New Providence between 2013 and 2018.

HGC also extended its support to the team of the GB Humane Society as well. As local adoption rates have remained low, The Grand Bahama Humane Society has stepped up its efforts to address the issues of strays, unwanted animals, and animal overpopulation.

In addition to managing its foreign rescue program, the society also takes in as many as 1,200 animals

annually. HGC Representative Elizabeth Garcia was on hand for an official cheque presentation and the GB Humane Society Headquarters.

“It costs a lot of money to provide for them medically and physically,” said GB

Humane Society Executive Director Elizabeth Burrows.

“We’re just grateful to HG Christie for thinking of us and wanting to assist. Every little bit

counts,” she added.