Hennessy in the paint basketball court unveiling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Tom “Bird” Grant Park has a little more pizzazz thanks to the Hennessy “In the Paint” initiative which engages local artists to bring the game of basketball and the beauty art to people around the world.

In The Paint Ambassador Joakim Noah, former pro athlete, attended the unveiling of the newly designed court Wednesday evening.

The court, which features an abstract design with the silhouette of a basketball player at center court, is designed by Bahamian Artist Stefan Davis.