HELPING THY NEIGHBOR: Church prepared to provide supplies to assist with southern migrant development

“We know the minister has pledged to be humane and [the] diaspora of the church continues to pray for the migrants”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) President Bishop Delton Fernander said yesterday that the church stands ready to provide whatever assistance it can amid the “unprecedented” influx of migrants in the southern Bahamas.

“As far as the council, we are in constant communications with our leaders and denominational leaders, speaking to the churches,” he said.

“We know that the repatriation is expected to be quick — as quick as can be — and we also are minded that after the exercise, because of the slowness of supplies that gets to Inagua, to bolster the supplies [is] necessary.

“We standby to also send extra supplies if it is needed or the government does not get it there in a timely manner.”

More than 900 Haitian migrants have been apprehended in the southern Bahamas since last week, with over 500 in holding on Inagua.

Hundreds more are expected to attempt to enter The Bahamas, with reports of sloops leaving various ports of Haiti, a country that has been contending with worsening civil and political unrest and crime.

Fernander noted that the church’s international partners can also mobilize to render support upon request and “they too will be in contact with the Christian Council and let us know the state of affairs”.

“From a position of international response, we’ve been through this before and we know the agencies — the OAF and the like — that will call on the church with specific tasks and we stand ready to do it,” he said.

Asked what the greatest concern for the church is at this time, Fernander said food, supplies and disease.

“They are the two concerns…” he said.

“There are not afraid in any which way, but supplies and disease is the main concern, and we also want to work with health that after these facilities have been used to provide cleaning and fogging that might not necessarily be available in those areas.

“It might be something we put on the vessels that are deployed, and we’re thankful for the chaplains who are a part of the defense force and police force that can forward deploy, and our chaplain of the defense force is totally engaged.”

Joint operations have been sustained in the southeast Bahamas, with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and a host of regional and international agencies increasing operations and presence with the expected influx.

Migrants on Inagua, whom officials are seeking to repatriate in short order, have been temporarily housed at Universal Household of Faith.

According to sources on the ground, migrants have been provided with three meals a day, portable toilets have been erected near the church and a health team remains on the island to provide support.

The government has said the migrants have been tested for the coronavirus.

The island has recorded just 29 infections since the onset of the pandemic last March.

Fernander expressed concern for the sanctity of life, acknowledging that the trips from Haiti can be perilous and cost lives.

He said as the government acts to protect the border and return migrants to their home, it is commendable that the “humanity of these events” is at the forefront of government efforts, and there appears to be an “integrated approach” and “one accord”.

He said it is said what Haiti, a fellow Caribbean neighbor, is experiencing.

“We had a virtual council communicate and we thanked Pastor Palacious for opening a call to make available for the migrants,” Fernander continued.

“We know the minister has pledged to be humane and [the] diaspora of the church continues to pray for the migrants.”