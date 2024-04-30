Help on the way for EMS

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Amidst uneasiness from some in the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) about the availability of ambulances in the capital, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville confirmed that new vehicles are on the way.
Some workers in the department have complained that there are too few operable ambulances available.
According to the Minister, fourteen new additions will arrive within the next few months and be distributed throughout the various islands.
1 comments
The only question I have is why are 12+ ambulances sitting in disrepair. Is anyone in that department smart enough to use one broken vehicle to fix the others? There is no need to purchase 14 vehicles (priced between $98-150 thousand dollars each). There’s a graveyard at Sandilands Rehab and a partial graveyard on Thompson Blvd at EMS HQ.